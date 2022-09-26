6 killed, 20 injured in Russia school shooting (+VIDEO)

According to the interior ministry, the attacker killed 6 people and wounded 20 more. Authorities suggest that there are children among the victims, Sputnik reported.

"Regarding the situation at school No. 88: all forces and means have been brought in. All the [law enforcement] services and medics are working on the spot. I arrived at the scene, they will promptly report on everything that happens," the head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov said.

He said that the attacker killed a school guard and later took his life. Initial reports suggest that he committed suicide.

"Today, immediately after the police received a report of a shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic went to the scene and attempted to detain the suspect. As of now, the police have found the body of the man who opened fire," a report says, citing the police.

