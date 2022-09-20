Iran has serious will to expand cooperation with Pakistan

On the second day of his trip to New York, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi met with Mr Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and said, "Iran-Pakistan relations are not normal interaction between two neighbours, but deep relations based on cultural closeness and shared belief for thousands of years."

Raeisi expressed his sympathy to the people of Pakistan for the losses caused by the recent flood in this country, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to provide what it can to help the Pakistani flood victims."

Referring to the meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister 5 days ago on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand, the President stated, "Increasing the meetings and consultations between the officials of the two countries will have a constructive effect on expanding cooperation and improving the level of relations between the two countries."

In this meeting, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif also expressed happiness over meeting with Raeisi twice in five days, and said, "This is a sign that Iran and Pakistan are members of the same family. We are interested in developing relations as much as possible, especially in the economic and commercial fields, with our friendly and brotherly country, Iran."

The Prime Minister of Pakistan appreciated the support of the government and people of Iran to his country, especially during the recent flood.

MNA/President.ir