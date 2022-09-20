Iran, Qatar FMs hold talks in New York

Amir-Abdollahian who accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during his visit to New York to attend the annual meeting of the 77th United Nations General Assembly held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani on Monday.

"Pleased to meet HE Dr. @Amirabdolahian, Foreign Minister of #Iran, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations & the latest developments in the negotiations to return to the Joint Action Plan with the US. Looking forward to our cooperative efforts in this regard," wrote the Qatari foreign minister in a tweet on Tuesday.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the agreement in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement.

Numerous rounds of indirect negotiations were held in Vienna and Doha between Tehran and Washington.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft.

Iranian foreign minister recently said that an agreement is possible if the American side adopts a realistic approach towards the JCPOA negotiations.

