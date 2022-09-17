Nasrallah delivers speech on Arbaeen day

Hezbollah ceremony on Arbaeen was held in Baalbeck on Saturday morning on Arbaeen day and the Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the participants at the end of the mourning ceremony.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah praiseed mourners who took part on Arbaeen ceremony and marches in Bekaa.

"Sayyed Zeinab (AS), Imam Ali Zein Albidine didn’t lose faith or hope despite all forms of pain sustained after being held captives by Yazid’s forces" he said.

According to Hezbollah chief, " Arbaeen in Karbala this year is considered the greatest gathering in the world as the number of pilgrims who are in the holy city reaches 20 million."

This item is being updated...