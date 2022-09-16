Russia supports Iran accession to SCO: Putin

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has entered its second and final day. SCO leaders take part in a group photograph on Friday and then hold a meeting at which not all members will be present. There will be a meeting for all members later and they will also sign the Samarkand Declaration, which confirms the positions of the participating countries on the most important regional and global issues.

The SCO, which was founded in 2001, is a successor of the Shanghai Five group - founded in 1996 - and now has nine members: India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Egypt Nepal, Qatar, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners. Iran applied to be a full member at the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, and the bid by Saudi Arabia - launched at the same summit - is still pending. This year, Belarus officially applied to join the SCO as a full member.

The second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit officially kicked off with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, among others. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years.

The summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chairs the meeting.

The followings are the latest updates on the SCO summit in Samarkand:

Interaction with regional countries Iran's foreign policy: Raeisi

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi described "maximum interaction and unity" with the countries of the region, including the members of the Shanghai Organisation, and effective presence in regional and international arrangements as the focus of Iran's foreign policy, and said, "With the active and effective presence of Iran in the activities of the Shanghai Organisation, this membership will be recorded as one of the important developments in the history of this organisation".

Russia supports Iran joining SCO: Putin

Russia supports the rapid joining of Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization; This issue will have a positive effect on the work of this organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit.

Iran plays a positive role in international peace, he added, saying that Shanghai Cooperation Organization can have wide activities. The SCO support the development of cooperation with countries interested in cooperation with it.

He also announced Russia's support for Belarus's accession to the SCO.

Xi says important to prevent attempts by external forces to provoke a color revolution

It is important to prevent any attempts by external forces to organize "color revolutions" in the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, according to Sputnik.

"We should support each other's efforts to protect security and development interests. It is important to prevent attempts by external forces to provoke a color revolution, and jointly oppose interference in the affairs of other countries under any pretext," Xi said at the SCO summit in Samarkand.

Memorandum on Iran's accession to SCO to be signed today

Uzbek president announced the start of procedures for granting Belarus SCO membership. He also said that Bahrain, Maldives, Kuwait, UAE and Myanmar to receive SCO dialogue partner status on Friday.

Uzbek President also announced in the meeting that the memorandum on Iran's accession to SCO will be signed today.

