The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan.

China congratulates Iran on its upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) full membership, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the SCO framework, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting.

Xi stressed that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity, and is willing to work with Iran to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Earlier on Thursday President Raeisi met with a number of his counterparts from Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

