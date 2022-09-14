  1. Politics
Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Shooting broke out on Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian news agencies said, citing the Kyrgyz border service.

The shelling occurred between border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the two countries’ border on Wednesday, the Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a statement, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

"On September 14, 2022, an incident with the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik part of the state border," the statement said. The incident occurred in the Bulak-Bashy area of the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

No further details have been published yet.

