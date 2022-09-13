  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2022, 8:04 PM

Ulyanov:

IAEA BoG to start verification and monitoring in Iran

IAEA BoG to start verification and monitoring in Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Russian representative in Vienna-based international organizations said Tuesday that IAEA Board of Governors will start discussing verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran Tuesday.

"Today the #IAEA BoG will start consideration of the agenda item entitled “Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of #Iran in light of #UNSC resolution 2231 (2015)”, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative in Vienna-based international organizations said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. 

IAEA BoG to start verification and monitoring in Iran

In relevant remarks, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi rejected a recent report by the IAEA director general about three undeclared sites and said that monitoring of the sites will resume when the sanctions are lifted and all the parties to the JCPOA abide by their obligations under the deal.

Kamalvandi also dismissed Rafael Grossi's alleged gap in IAEA knowledge of nuclear activities after Iran reduced cooperation with the agency follwoing adopting a western-backed resolution in June as "lacking a legal basis."

MNA

News Code 191399
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191399/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News