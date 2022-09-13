IAEA BoG to start verification and monitoring in Iran

"Today the #IAEA BoG will start consideration of the agenda item entitled “Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of #Iran in light of #UNSC resolution 2231 (2015)”, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative in Vienna-based international organizations said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

In relevant remarks, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi rejected a recent report by the IAEA director general about three undeclared sites and said that monitoring of the sites will resume when the sanctions are lifted and all the parties to the JCPOA abide by their obligations under the deal.

Kamalvandi also dismissed Rafael Grossi's alleged gap in IAEA knowledge of nuclear activities after Iran reduced cooperation with the agency follwoing adopting a western-backed resolution in June as "lacking a legal basis."

MNA