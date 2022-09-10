Iran reacts to US sanction on intelligence ministry

"The US immediate support for the bogus accusation of the Albanian government against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Washington's quick action in repeatedly sanctioning the Ministry and the Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran by resorting to the same bogus and unproven accusation clearly shows that the designer of this scenario is not the government Albania but is the American government and Tirana is a victim of Washington's scenario against the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Nasser Kan'ani.

He added the new sanction like the previous illegal US sanctions against the Ministry of Intelligence, will never be able to create the slightest disturbance in the ministry.

"For years, the United States has forced the hosting of a terrorist group [Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist organization] on the government and nation of Albania and has trained and equipped them in the cyber field while providing all-round support. This criminal organization continues to play a role as one of America's tools in carrying out terrorist acts, cyber-attacks, and psychological warfare against the government and the people of Iran," the spokesman noted.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say, "The hosting of the terrorist group by the government of Albania and the action of the US government in supporting those who are responsible for the killing of more than 17 thousand Iranian statesmen and citizens is a clear example of the organized support of terrorists against the government and people of Iran."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capabilities within the framework of international law to uphold the rights of the Iranian people and defend itself against these sinister conspiracies," Kan'ani underlined.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Nasser Ka'nani also rejected the baseless claims made by the government of Albania against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the country's decision to sever political relations with the country based on such baseless claims to be an ill-considered and short-sighted action in international relations.

"As one of the countries that have been the target of cyber attacks on its critical infrastructure, the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects and condemns any use of cyberspace as a means to attack the infrastructure of other countries," the Iranian spokesman said.

The Iranian foreign ministry's statement further said that the US and Israeli regime's immediate statements after Albania's announcement showed a new plot and campaign against Iran.

Albania, which is a safe heaven for anti-Iran terrorist organizations, accused Iran of carrying out cyber attacks on the country.

Some Saudi sources also claimed that the Albanian government has expelled the Iranian ambassador in Tirana, while Iran has not had an ambassador in this country since 2017.

Since 2013, Albania has been home to members of the notorious Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist organization, which has killed more than 17,000 Iranian civilians and authorities throughout its brutal campaign since the 1979 revolution in Iran.

Previously, the MKO terror group which is known in Iran as "Hypocrites" carried out numerous cyber attacks against Iran's infrastructure and network from Albania.

