Gen. Bagheri hails heliborne op. at Army Ground Force drill

"On Wednesday night, on September 8th, I witnessed a great event in the Nasrabad area in the east of Isfahan Province (where the Army Ground Force Eghtedar (Strength) drill is held). The several-year effort of the air unit of the Army Ground Force to equip and prepare helicopters for flying and operations at night and training and preparing pilots for this important mission were put into operation in the dark, the helicopters carried out important heliborne operations (deployment of troops) and firing at targets. They successfully completed the objectives with high accuracy while catching the enemy by surprise," General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said on the sidelines of the Army Ground Force Eghtedar (Strength) annual maneuvers which started yesterday in the central province of Isfahan and will wrap up today.

"This event (heliborne practice) added a high capability to the huge helicopter fleet of the Army Ground Force and our dear country," general Bagheri added.

"It is interesting that all night vision equipment and various missile and shooting weapons are made in our beloved Iran," Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces added.

