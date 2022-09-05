Armenia welcomes constructing Iran car production line: TPOI

Alireza Payman-Pak made the remarks in his meeting with the Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan on Monday and stated that Iran will construct an equipped car production line in Armenia with the aim of exporting to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He went on to say that the TOPI proposed the launch of a car production line in Armenia which was highly welcomed by the Armenian side.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the promotion of trade ties, alternative ways of goods transit, list of bartering of goods, construction of an Iranian car production line in Armenia and construction of a joint production line for manufacturing home and electronic appliances.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade pointed to the membership of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and said that this issue can bring about salient achievements for the two countries of Iran and Armenia.

In mid-October, a high-ranking trade and economic delegation from Iran will depart for Armenia in order to inaugurate Iran Trade Center, he said, and expressed hope that the launch of a car production factory in Armenia would further expand bilateral relations.

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, in turn, said that his country welcomes the presence of good Iranian companies in road-construction projects in Armenia vehemently.

The two sides also explored avenues for solving problems facing the transit of goods from Iran to Armenia and Russia.

