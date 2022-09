Commander of Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran General Vahedi in an interview with Borna News said that the purchase of Sukhoi Su-30 is not planned yet, and currently, the purchase of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia is on the agenda of the Air Force of the country.

Vahedi also emphasized that the final decision on the purchase of the Sukhoi Su-350 fighter jets from Russia rests with the Army Command and the Armed Forces General Staff Command.

ZZ/Borna1372678