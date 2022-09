The participants in the 7th Summit of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt World Assembly met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh (RA) on Saturday morning.

The 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly is being held in Tehran and Mashhad until September 4, 2022, with the presence of guests from more than 110 countries.

This item will be updated...

RHM/