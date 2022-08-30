Leader receives President, cabinet members

The meeting was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Mohammad Javad Bahonar as well as the Government Week.
MP
TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday received the Iranian President and the members of the cabinet.
The meeting was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Mohammad Javad Bahonar as well as the Government Week.
This item will be updated...
