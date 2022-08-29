Without settling safeguard issue, agreement makes no sense

Explaining the most important programs of the 13th administration in the past year in a press conference on Monday morning, Iranian President Ebrahim Raiesi also answered the questions of Iranian and foreign reporters on various issues.

Raeisi urges solving problems by relying on domestic capabilities

At the beginning of his press conference, Raeisi appreciated Iran's medical and health sectors for sacrifices made in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Pointing to his trips to different provinces across Iran, he said that Iran's13th administration managed to see and resolve the problems of the people through visiting various cities and towns.

The President also stressed that fighting against corruption is part of his administration's top agenda.

President Raeisi, elsewhere in his remarks, described domestic production as the most pivotal point, saying that relying on foreigners will solve no problem.

The problems in the country should be solved by relying on domestic capabilities not by waiting for foreign countries to change their approach, he added.

According to the Iranian President, the 13th administration managed to attract $5b foreign investment during one year in office.

Iran determined to broaden coop. with China in various fields

Raeisi reiterated the importance of Iran's presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Iran has had many cooperations with China and we are determined to improve it," he said, adding that Iran is determined to develop its relationship with China, especially in commercial and economic fields.

Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's nuclear doctrine

Raeisi strongly dismissed the Zionist threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that nobody can deprive Iranians of their inalienable right to access peaceful nuclear technology.

“Their threats will not go anywhere. The assassination of nuclear scientists was aimed at stopping this trend. A lot of sabotage acts were carried out in order to stop us, but we didn’t stop. They cannot stop us to assert this definite right,” he added.

Iran has stated times and again that nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has frequently announced that the acquisition of such armament is religiously forbidden, the President said.

Raeisi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has made great progress in various sectors of the nuclear industry, namely in the oil and energy fields, and the achievements were recently put on display during an exhibition.

Zionist regime can't even protect itself against Palestinian stone-throwing

“The Zionists need to take a look around. Can they ensure their security? The people of Gaza, although under siege, can defend themselves. But can [the Zionists] defend themselves against [Gazans]?” he said, adding that the Zionist regime is impotence in protecting itself against Palestinian people’s stone-throwing, let alone their precision strike missiles.

“If the Zionists could stand up against Palestinian groups, why did they cowardly assassinate General Qassem Soleimani then?” the President noted.

He also underlined that the Zionist regime's officials would not find any opportunity to take an action against Iran.

Without settling safeguard issue, agreement makes no sense

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi said reaching an agreement on the revival of Iran's nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) depends on the settlement of safeguards issues between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Without settling those issues, reaching an agreement makes no sense, the Iranian President said.

This item is being updated...

MNA/5575754