Iran determined to broaden coop. with China in various fields

Explaining the most important programs of the 13th administration in the past year in a press conference on Monday morning, Iranian President Ebrahim Raiesi also answered the questions of Iranian and foreign reporters on various issues.

At the beginning of his press conference, Raieis pointed to his trips to different provinces across Iran, saying that Iran's13th administration managed to see and resolve the problems of the people through visiting various cities and towns.

He also stressed that fighting against corruption is part of his administration's top agenda.

President Raeisi, elsewhere in his remarks, appreciated Iran's medical and health sectors for sacrifices made in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Iranian President, the 13th administration managed to attract $5b foreign investment during one year in office.

This item is being updated...

MNA/5575754