Iran has attained irreversible knowledge, capabilities: Gantz

Speaking in a speech on Saturday night, Benny Gantz pointed to Iran’s significant achievements in its nuclear program and stated that Iran will be able to obtain nuclear weapons in 2031 when the agreement ends.

The agreement contains several problematic clauses and it is necessary to improve the agreement., he noted

The Minister of War of the Zionist regime announced on Friday evening that he discussed the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the nuclear deal with Iran.

During the talk, he told the US National Security Advisor that Israel is against the nuclear deal with Iran.

The new round of negotiations in Vienna took place after EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell claimed in an article in the "Financial Times" newspaper that he has put a new proposal package on the table that contains updated solutions regarding sanctions removal and Iran's nuclear steps.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani confirmed and announced that Iran has received the response of the American government to the comments of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the remaining issues in the sanctions removal talks via EU Coordinator.

A detailed review of the American side's comments has begun, and after completing the reviews, Islamic Republic of Iran will announce its views in this regard to the EU Coordinator, he added.

