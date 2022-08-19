  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2022, 7:30 PM

Hassan Nasrallah speech kicks off

Hassan Nasrallah speech kicks off

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah is delivering a speech on Friday on the Party’s laying foundation stone ceremony of a jihadi, touristic landmark in Bekaa’s Janta.

According to Al-Manar TV website, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to address on Friday the Party’s laying foundation stone ceremony of a jihadi, touristic landmark in Bekaa’s Janta.

This item is being updated...

News Code 190408
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190408/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News