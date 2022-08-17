Iranian intelligence arrests an international terrorist

"One of the most prominent and most dangerous terrorists who operated internationally was arrested and put behind bars," the Iranian Intelligence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement further reads that the professional terrorist was detained based on several years of intelligence activities chasing him, adding that the criminal element had been involved in terrorist activities in four countries in the region, especially Syria.

He became a member of Takfiri-terrorist groups and did criminal acts in the cities of Aleppo and Hama and well as Idlib in Syria.

This item is being updated...

MNA