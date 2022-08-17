  1. Politics
Iranian intelligence arrests an international terrorist

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The Ministry of Information announced that one of the most experienced and dangerous terrorists with carried out cross-border operations was arrested and is in custody now

"One of the most prominent and most dangerous terrorists who operated internationally was arrested and put behind bars," the Iranian Intelligence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement further reads that the professional terrorist was detained based on several years of intelligence activities chasing him, adding that the criminal element had been involved in terrorist activities in four countries in the region, especially Syria.

He became a member of Takfiri-terrorist groups and did criminal acts in the cities of Aleppo and Hama and well as Idlib in Syria.

