Floods in Afghanistan kill at least 18, demolishes homes

Taliban's Disaster Management Authority announced Saturday that recent floods in the country caused lots of damage to people's homes and killed dozens of people in different parts of the country.

The Taliban's body said that as many as 18 people lost their lives in the floods and that dozens of homes were destroyed.

He further said that 10 people died in Qarabagh county in Ghazni province and 8 people were killed in Kandahar by flood and also hundreds of people were displaced after their homes were destroyed.

Also, the local media in Kandahar reported that as a result of the flood in that province, a mother and her 5 kids died and their house was destroyed.

Recently, the flood in Kandahar caused huge financial damages to the people of the eastern province.

