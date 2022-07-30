  1. Politics
59-year-old Palestinian martyred by Zionist regime

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – A 59-year-old Palestinian who was shot by the Zionist soldiers for no reason last week was martyred due to the severity of his injuries.

Last week, Zionist soldiers shot at this unarmed Palestinian named Hussain Hassan Qavariq in Hawara in the south of Nablus under the pretext that he had not noticed their commands.

Beilinson Hospital has officially informed the family of the martyr that Qavariq, who was hit by three bullets in the abdomen, has passed away as a result of his injuries.

Earlier, a 16-year-old Palestinian was martyred during the clashes with the Israeli regime's forces in West Bank.

