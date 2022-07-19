Leader tells Putin NATO dangerous entity

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

"Ongoing world events show the necessity of stepping up mutual cooperation between Iran and Russia," the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said at the start of his remarks.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, "There are many memoranda of understanding and contracts between the two countries, including in the oil and gas areas, which must be followed up and implemented until the end."

He stressed the need for "Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia as a necessity that are in the interest of both countries, especially in the wake of Western sanctions."

The Leader pointed to the Ukraine issue and said, "War is a harsh and difficult issue, and the Islamic Republic is not at all pleased that ordinary people suffer from it, but as regards Ukraine, if you did not take the initiative, the other side would have initiated the war."

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, "Westerners are completely opposed to a strong and independent Russia."

President Raeisi is also present in the meeting.

The Iranian president and Russian counterpart held a separate meeting shortly after Putin arrived in Tehran.

The Russian president arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon to attend the 7th meeting of the guarantor states of the peace process in Syria within the Astana Format.

This item is being updated...