10-km long Ghadir festival kicks off in Tehran

Maltitudes of people from all walks of life are taking part in the Ghadir festival in the Iranian capital on Monday.

The Eid Al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

Different programs including singing hymns, and artistic events such as carrying out plays and distributing beverages and dinner are part of the massive festival.

The preparations for the festival began yesterday and the major Tehran street was closed for that purpose.

The festival started at 6 pm Tehran local time and will run until 10 pm.

This item is being updated...