Syrian FM to arrive in Tehran amid Astana summit

Russian Sputnik news agency reported that the Syrian Foreign Minister is going to leave for the Islamic Republic of Iran tomorrow, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Syrian official sources have not confirmed the news yet.

Mekdad will be in Tehran while Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also scheduled to be in the Iranian capital.

Turkey's presidential office announced on Sunday that Erdogan intends to hold a bilateral meeting with the Russian president during his two-day trip to Tehran.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan will also attend a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the scope of the Astana process.

The three presidents are expected to discuss recent developments in Syria and the fight against terrorism, the ISIL and the PKK, and the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to Syria.

The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of these three countries. Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the United Nations-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

