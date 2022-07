Mehdi Afshari, Amirreza Zinali, Mohammad Amin Kayani and Mohammad Mehdi Rahimpour are all members of the Iranian Olympiad team, who all won gold medals.

The 2022 World Biology Olympiad was held at Yerevan State University in Yerevan from 10-18 July.

The head of Iran's Scientific Committee of the Biology Olympiad was elected as the main member of the International Committee of the Biology Olympiad for the first time.

