Heads of three breaches of government hold regular meeting

President Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i in Presidential Office on Saturday to discuss ongoing issues in the country, the necessity of cooperation between them, and regional developments.

According to the "President.ir", also in the meeting, the necessity of economic and commercial cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries in the region with prioritizing the neighboring countries was emphasized.

KI