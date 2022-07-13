IRGC Navy to add to its defensive capabilities by yearend

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the comments during an inspection visit to the Martyr Mahalati specialized mechanical and manufacturing center for designing, building and fixing vessels and other maritime equipment located in the southern city of Bandar Abbass on Wednesday.

Admiral Tangsiri appreciated the efforts made by Iranian engineers and maritime experts working with the Martyr Mahalati technical center.

Tangsiri said that the IRGC’s Navy has tackled to enhance its military capabilities in various fields thanks to Iranian specialists’ efforts.

He recalled that the Leader has named this Iranian year of 1401 (March 21,2022-2023) the year of Knowledge-Based Companies and called for assisting those firms to enhance the quality of their products.

The IRGC navy commander further said that "With the support and use of the capabilities of these knowledge-based companies, we in the IRGC Navy, relying on God, were able to neutralize the sanctions in the field of defense and managed to secure the defense equipment we needed."

