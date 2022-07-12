  1. Politics
Raeisi to hold trilateral meeting with Putin, Erdogan

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – A trilateral meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Russian and Turkish counterparts will be held in Tehran next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a visit to Tehran next week.

Confirming the news, Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday and will attend a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Iran and Turkiye, according to Bloomberg.

The Russian President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Raeisi and other Iranian officials.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu several days ago reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tehran on July 28. 

Erdogan is also expected to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and review the latest developments in the region and the world.

