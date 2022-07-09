Russia vetoes UN push to renew cross-border aid to Syria

The authorization for aid deliveries across the Syria-Turkey border at Bab al-Hawa, which has been in effect since 2014, is set to expire on Sunday.

The aid is a lifeline for more than 2.4 million people in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria, under the control of rebels, Aljazeera reported.

Thirteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the text.

Moscow views the authorization as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and believes the delivery of aid to the northwest region should only be carried out from Damascus across the front line.

