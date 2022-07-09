  1. Politics
Regarding Syria's sovereignty:

Russia vetoes UN push to renew cross-border aid to Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Opposing any attempts that violate Syria's sovereignty, Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended cross-border aid to Syria by one year which is under the control of rebels.

The authorization for aid deliveries across the Syria-Turkey border at Bab al-Hawa, which has been in effect since 2014, is set to expire on Sunday.

The aid is a lifeline for more than 2.4 million people in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria, under the control of rebels, Aljazeera reported.

Thirteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the text.

Moscow views the authorization as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and believes the delivery of aid to the northwest region should only be carried out from Damascus across the front line.

