Tehran strongly condemns assassination attempt against Abe

"As a country that has lost prominent politicians in terrorist actions, we are closely following the news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with concern," the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday morning.

Nasser Kanani further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this terrorist act.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was injured during a public speech in the city of Nara on Friday. At least two consecutive gunshots were heard while he was addressing the crowd, the NHK television reported.

The ex-premier was rushed to hospital, bleeding and not conscious, a spokesperson for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said. Police said the politician had been shot in the back twice with a shotgun.

According to a Japanese state news agency, Shinzo Abe presumably is in a state of cardiac arrest and lung failure following an attack.

RHM/