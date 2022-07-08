Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe shot: reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot in in the city of Nara on Friday, reported Japan’s NHK. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site. Abe has been rushed to the hospital and the suspect has been arrested.

Japan’s ex-PM was giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara. Reports state that he was shot with a gun and Nara Prefectural Police Headquarters has launched an investigation. Several reports have stated that Abe was attacked from the back.\

The assassination attempt on Japan’s longest serving prime minister came nearly two years after he resigned from the post due to health conditions.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritised economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power.

