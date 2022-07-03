Sustainable security prevails at Kordestan Prov. borders

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Sanandaj, the capital of Kordersan Province in the west of Iran to inspect the preparedness of the armed forces there.

Speaking to reporters at Sanandaj airport, "The security situation in Kurdistan and its borders is incredibly favorable and we have no problem, there are sometimes sporadic acts of mischiefs that the border guards, be they the Revolutionary Guards or the Army are all operating from the ground and air, and sustainable security prevails in the region."

He described the purpose of his trip as inspecting the preparedness of the armed forces, a review of issues related to the armed forces, regional security, particularly at the borders of Kordestan Province, and the activities of the armed forces in cooperation with the government and helping the people.

The visit of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces will last until tomorrow.

