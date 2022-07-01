Government backs youth to get married: Raeisi

Speaking on Friday morning in ceremony to commemorate the national Marriage Week in Vahdat Hall, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, "One of the most important celebrations is helping young people to get married, and whoever facilitates this good deed will enjoy its blessings in life."

The President also praised those who work to resolve the couples' dispute in order to strengthen families, saying, "Disputes sometimes occur in life, but the solution is not to go to counselling centers and a court order”.

Ayatollah Raisi added, "No one is more capable of resolving family disputes better than the couple themselves, who can solve the problem by talking and communicating, but if they could not reconcile themselves, the best solution is the wisdom and the intervention of older people."

Emphasizing easy marriage, the President also referred to the issue of dowries and said, "Marriage is not a business deal and dowry cannot guarantee the happiness of couples, but what strengthens the family is friendliness and empathy."

Raeisi interpreted friendship as love and the union of hearts and said, "God Almighty says in the Qur'an, "We have made you a partner of your own soul and we have established liking in human hearts."

In another part of his speech, the President explained the duties and actions of the government to facilitate marriage and said, "The government, as the agent of the Islamic system, considers itself obliged to support marriage, the President issued orders to facilitate the payment of marriage loans to young people, to provide government facilities and cultural centers for young people to marry, as well as to hand over land and pay loans”.

Ayatollah Raeisi said that one of the most important issues in easy marriage is to avoid unnecessary rituals and said, "In addition to exorbitant dowries, unnecessary rituals also prevent easy marriage".

Raeisi also stressed the need to expedite the payment of loans for marriage and said, "If the loans are not provided to the girl and boy who want to get married in time or it is difficult to pay them, it will make marriage hard”.

The President referred to the problem of young couples in obtaining housing and called on the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to prioritize young couples with housing.

Emphasizing the construction of 4 million houses in 4 years as the country's need, Raeisi stated, "The government provides land for housing construction and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development can accelerate the work in the form of cooperatives by providing land and paying loans.”

The President also mentioned employment as one of the important issues in facilitating marriage and said, "Employment statistics are better than before and with the decline in pandemic, the situation of business and production is improving, which can greatly eliminate the concerns of the youth, especially the educated”.

