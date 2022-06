During the joint press conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that "We declare the fake Zionist regime of Israel as the number one enemy of the Muslims."

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed that Turkey is undoubtfully supporting the Palestinians and will never give up on the Palestinian cause.

He further said that the Zionists have been behind the crises and insecurity wherever they have gone.

