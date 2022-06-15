Iranian parapowerlifter wins gold at world C'ships in S Korea

Hamed Solhipour won the gold with a total lift of 665kg, according to the Tehran Times.

Yan Panpan from China took the silver medal, while Khusniddin Usmanov from Uzbekistan took the bronze.

The World Para-powerlifting 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships is underway in Pyeongtaek, Korea from 15 – 20 June, 2022.

The event has brought 231 athletes from 33 countries across the six days of competition.

This is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.

The competition is divided into 10 weight classes each in men’s and women’s categories. Athletes compete in a single weight class. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

Iran registered female athletes for the first time and powerlifters are on their journey towards Paris 2024.

KI