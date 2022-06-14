Iran Labour Minister Abdolmaleki resigns

While thanking Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi for selecting him as the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Abdolmaleki in a message published on his Twitter account on Tuesday announced his resignation.
TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki in a message announced his resignation on Tuesday.
