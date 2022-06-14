  1. Iran
Jun 14, 2022, 9:41 AM

Iran Labour Minister Abdolmaleki resigns

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki in a message announced his resignation on Tuesday.

While thanking Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi for selecting him as the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Abdolmaleki in a message published on his Twitter account on Tuesday announced his resignation.

