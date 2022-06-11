Resistance only way to win against US pressures: Leader

"The successful experience of the two countries showed that the only way to face these pressures [from the United States] is resistance," the Leader said during the meeting after referring to the resistance of Iran and Venezuela against the heavy pressure and the multi-level US war.

Also referring to the victory of the Venezuelan government and people in the fierce struggle against the United States and the comprehensive and full-fledged war waged against Venezuela, Ayatollah Khamenei told Mr. Maduro that "Your Excellency and the people of Venezuela's resistance is very commendable because it enhances the dignity and value of a nation and a country and its leaders, and today the US perspective of Venezuela is different from that of the past."

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the scientific and technological progress and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years, adding that these big steps have been taken in a situation where the heaviest and most unprecedented sanctions and pressures were imposed on the Iranian nation in the form of what the Americans described it as "Maximum Pressure Campaign."

He emphasized that the Iranian people's resistance defeated the Maximum Pressure Campaign in a way that one of the leading political officials of the United States recently used "disgraceful defeat" to describe the defeat.

"The success of the two nations of Iran and Venezuela proved that the only way to tackle the pressures is to resist and be steadfast, while the cooperation and relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of Venezuela should be strengthened and tightened."

Welcoming the signing of a 20-year cooperation document between Iran and Venezuela, the Leader said, "Long-term cooperation requires follow-ups on agreements and their implementation."

The Venezuelan president and his high-ranking accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday afternoon for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Maduro met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi and then the two presidents attended a press conference earlier on Saturday.

The President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in the meeting with the Leader.

Raeisi and Maduro signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

This item is being updated...