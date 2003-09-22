Amazing Abdanan Twin Lake

Crossing Kabirkouh Mount, Siyah Gav River divides into two lakes at 45 kilometers off Abdanan region, of which the first lake is a bit larger than the second one.

The clear water of the lake, the surrounding reed bed, colorful fish in the water and dance of lights during midday have bestowed unique beauty upon the site.

The two circle-shaped lakes, each with a radius of 30 square meters, and a 3 meter depth, are joined in a stream of 8 meters long.

The region has long been a leisure center for the local residents of Abdanan, Darreh Shahr and Dehloran, Ilam Province in spring time, but the good climate of the region invites tourists in any season.

The Majareh Cave near the lake and the variety of birds have enhanced the beauty of the lakes.

According to local residents, the most amazing point of the lakes is its colorful water, changing color under the sunshine along with fish and animals with a variety of colors.

Siyah Gav Lake is located 15 kilometers off Abdanan, Ilam Province .

