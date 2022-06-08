Iran has answered all IAEA questions accurately: envoy

Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna on Wednesday afternoon, the Iranian caretaker permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said that Iran has spared no efforts to allow the agency to carry out its verifications and safgeuards missions.

Ghaebi criticized the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi's recent report on Iran and said that the report was a fabricated one based on fake information the Israeli regime gave to Mr. Grossi.

He stressed that Iran nuclear activities have been transparent and described the IAEA report as surprising to Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled all its obligations and has answered all the IAEA questions in a very substantive and accurate manner.

He further called on the nuclear watchdog to be independent and act professionally in its reports.

