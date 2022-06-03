Cleric urges for long-term planning to resolve problems

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard led this week's Friday prayers in Tehran.

In his address to the sermon, Aboutorabi Fard said that praised the competent and capable managers and officials at the Raeisi administration for the success in getting over difficulties and said that "In economic areas, like defense areas, we need medium- and long-term plans to resolve difficulties."

He recalled military experts such as martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the founder of Iranian missile project, and top general Qassem Soleimani for their great military achievements in the defense field and said that through proper planning, the economic difficulties could be overcome.

The senior cleric pointed to the tragic building collapse incident in Abadan and recalled the sacrifices the Abadani people made during the sacred defense against the Saddam Baathist regime who was backed by the western powers.

