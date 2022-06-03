Iran, Norway sign MoU on political consultations

The tenth round of Iran-Norway political consultations was held during the visit of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri to Oslo.

At the end of the tenth round of Iran-Norway political consultations, which was co-chaired by Ali Bagheri and Henrik Thune Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway, a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Norway was signed by both parties.

A number of bilateral, regional, and international issues were discussed at the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Bagheri Kani, who is on a visit to Norway, held separate talks with the secretary-general of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry as well as deputies at the country’s ministries of oil and trade.

They discussed political as well as energy and fisheries issues.

In a tweet posted prior to his visit, Bagheri Kani said that his trip would, among other things, focus on constructive talks on international issues and cover efforts for the removal of unlawful sanctions against Iran.

