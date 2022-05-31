Washington seeking to impose additional conditions on JCPOA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Bahrain has doubled its investment in Russia in the past and there is a good economic prospect for Russia-Bahrain cooperation, said Lavrov in this presser.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov noted that he had discussed Russia's role in resolving the Iranian nuclear issue with his Bahraini counterpart.

Also, a Russian source quoted Lavrov as saying that the United States is proposing new conditions that will prevent the revival of Iran's nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

The initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia for regional security is still underway, he also said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived on a working visit to Manama, was received by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Monday.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed the regional and international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported Monday.

