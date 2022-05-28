'Before Heaven’ goes to Ischia Global Film Festival

Iranian film production company Soureh Film Club has recently released a short film with no dialogue on the 1948 creation of Israel and the eviction of Palestinians from their homeland.

‘Before Heaven’ is produced by Mohaddeseh Pirhadi and written and directed by Ahmad Heidarian.

The six-minute film, ‘Before Heaven’ is scheduled to take part in the competition section of the Ischia Global Film Festival.

The 25th edition of the Ischia Global Film Festival will be held from June 25 to July 2 in Ischia, Italy.

The heartbreaking film concludes with a statement that reads, “In 1948, many Palestinians were forced to leave their homes. Each abandoned house was taken by a Zionist family and that’s how Palestine was occupied.”

“This film is dedicated to all Palestinian children who left their drawings, one day,” it continues.

