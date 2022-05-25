Day of victory over ‘Israel’ one of Allah's days

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech on Resistance and Liberation Day on Wednesday that started on at 20:30 Beirut Local Time, Al-Manar TV website reported.

According to Al-Manar, on May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army completed its withdrawal from most of the Lebanese territories, except Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills, due to the heavy losses inflicted upon it by the Resistance strikes.

At the start of his speech, Hezbollah chief said "The day of victory over ‘Israel’ and liberation from its hegemony is one of Allah’s days."

Nasrallah congratulated all people on this joyful day, saying "This is what people felt when returning to their liberated villages."

He saluted all who sacrificed, factions and sects, for the sake of the resistance, and thanked all who provided help and assistance to the Lebanese resistance during past years.

Hezbollah secretary general further thanked Syria, Iran, and whoever stood beside the resistance during that critical time even if it was only a word of support.

He also extended gratitude to the Lebanese army especially in the late 1990s.

Nasrallah also highlighted that "The new generation shall acknowledge the humiliation and suffering the Lebanese endured at checkpoints and in prisons."

This item is being updated...

MNA