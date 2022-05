Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in Muscat on Monday where he was officially welcomed by senior Omani officials.

Iranian President also held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik in the Al Alam Palace.

Enhancing regional dialogue and security as well as boosting the level of political, economic, and trade relations between Tehran and Muscat are among the goals of this trip to the friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Oman.

