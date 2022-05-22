An IRGC member assassinated in Tehran

An IRGC Quds Force member by the name of "Sayyad Khodaei", who was a holy shrine defender in Syria, was shot with five bullets and martyred in front of his house in downtown Tehran.

The assailants were two motorcyclists who are still at large while the security forces are looking for them.

The assassination was carried out at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, Khazal Alleyway, a source told local Iranian media.

Earlier today, the IRGC's public relations department announced the arrest of a network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of Colonel Sayyd Khoaei at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, Khazal Alleyway by the anti-Revolution elements linked with the Global Arrogance.

Offering condolences to the revered family of the Holy Shrine Defender, the IRGC said that necessary actions are underway to arrest the perpetrators behind the criminal action.

MNA