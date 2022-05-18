  1. World
May 18, 2022, 10:29 PM

Nasrallah hailed heavy turnout in parliamentary elections

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is delivering speech on Lebanon’s Parliamentary election and its results as well as latest developments of this country.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed on Wednesday the heavy turnout in the parliamentary election, which was held on May 15, thanking the voters who elected the candidates of the Resistance and its allies, Al-Manar reported.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah thanked specifically the Resistance martyrs’ families, the injured fighters, the elders, and the sick people who participated in the elections.

Nasrallah also hailed the Resistance fighters who carried out two missions on May 15: guarding the nation and participating in the vote.

Hezbollah Secretary-General also greeted the clerics who cast their ballots and the public institutions which held the elections.

Thanking Hezbollah election machines, Nasralalh thanked the former members of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Nawwaf Al-Moussawi, Al-Walid Soukariyeh, and Anwar Joumaa for all their efforts and welcomed the new members Raed Berro, Rami Abu Hamdan, Melhem Al-Hujjeri, and Yanal Al-Solh.

