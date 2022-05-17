Nujaba threatens to smash Israeli, US facilities in Kurdistan

In a statement on Monday, Akram al-Kaabi, the founder and secretary-general of the movement, warned about launching an offensive on the Israeli and American installations in an area controlled by Masoud Barzani-led Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Press TV reported.

"By hosting the US military bases and the positions of the (Israeli) spy agency Mossad, leaders of the Iraqi Kurdistan region have not only compromised the security of the northern Iraqi people but have also turned the area, infested with spies and occupying forces, into a legitimate target for Iraqi resistance groups," the statement read.

Sabereen News, the media conglomerate affiliated with the Resistance factions in Iraq, published the statement, reporting that al-Nujaba's foreign relations unit has threatened Barzani, the veteran Kurdish politician who has been at the helm of KDP since 1979.

A caricature accompanying the statement showed the smiling face of Barzani, with two crows marked as Israel and the US sitting on his head, while he invites other evil crows to his sphere of influence.

It also depicted the commander of the al-Nujaba resistance movement ordering his forces to smash the nests of crows perched atop the Kurdish leader’s head.

KDP has not yet reacted to the statement issued by al-Nujaba.

