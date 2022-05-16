Iran FM meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for the United Arab Emirates earlier on Monday to pay tribute to former ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday at the age of 73 following a long illness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected president on Saturday.

Speaking to the national Iranian News TV Network (IRINN TV) before meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister hailed UAE as an important neighbor to Iran and said that Tehran will seek to broaden ties with Abu Dhabi within the framework of the new administration's neighborliness policy.

ZZ/