Syria gained more credibility after victory in war: Leader

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning and held separate meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,, and Iranian President Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

According to the latest reports by the Iranian media, the Syrian president returned home after meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian President.

This was the second time that the Syrian president visits Iran after the war on Syria by the Takfiri terrorist groups began in 2011.

Assad last visited Iran on February 25, 2019, after the success of the coalition of Iran, Russia and Syria in the fight against Takfiri terrorists and restoring relative peace to his country.

In the meeting, the Leader hailed the Syrian president for his steadfastness during the foreign-backed war on the country and said that "Syria today is not like the Syria before the war, although there were no destructions then, but Syria's credibility and prestige is much higher now as compared to the past, and everyone looks up to this country as a power."

Ayatollah Khamenei further said while nations in some countries in the region condemn their rulers for normalizing relations with the Israeli regime, the people of these countries poured into the streets in large numbers on International Al-Quds Day to chant anti-Zionist slogans, which shows the reality of the region today.

